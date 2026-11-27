Fernandes

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have activated a one-year option in captain Bruno Fernandes’ contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.



According to the BBC, the option prevents overseas clubs from approaching the Portugal international over a pre-contract agreement when the transfer window opens on January 1. Fernandes’ previous contract was due to expire next summer.

Fernandes, 32, and United are understood to have agreed to resume talks over a longer-term deal later, with their immediate focus on improving the club’s league position. The midfielder confirmed on Tuesday that contract discussions had been paused.

United have been negotiating with Fernandes since the summer. He has turned down two offers, including the club’s initial proposal, but said the priority should be returning to winning ways.

“I don’t think it’s the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games,” he said.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting in January 2020 for £47m. He has since made 343 appearances, scoring 115 goals. Last season, he broke the Premier League assists record and won the individual player of the year awards as United finished third.

United were open to selling him in the summer of 2025, when Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal made a substantial offer. After discussing the situation with his wife, Fernandes chose to stay, though he later said it “hurt” that the club had been willing to sell him.

The captain has said he remains ambitious to win major honours at United. “My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am,” he said.

Fernandes is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brentford after returning from the Champions League trip to Sporting with a virus. He scored both goals in United’s 2-2 draw with his former club but missed training on Friday.

“We are going to assess during the day and then tomorrow see how he is when he wakes up,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We are not going to take any risks.”