Man Utd delay decision on Carrick’s future after dropping into relegation zone — report

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick looks on during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United are not in a hurry to sack head coach Michael Carrick despite their drop into the Premier League relegation zone following Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports News reports that the club’s hierarchy plan to use the international break to assess the team’s poor start to the season and reconsider their options before making a decision on Carrick’s future.

The former United midfielder is under increasing pressure after the club recorded just one win in 11 matches, conceded 30 goals in all competitions and endured what has been described as their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

United’s 4-4 draw against Villa followed another comeback in their previous match, but the recent results have not been enough to ease concerns over their overall performances.

Carrick and his players were given Monday off after the Villa encounter, with the head coach and his staff expected to return to the club’s Carrington training base on Tuesday.

With several players away on international duty and no first-team training sessions scheduled in the coming days, the break is expected to give the club’s leadership time to conduct a broader review.

According to Sky Sports, three major factors have contributed to the hierarchy’s decision not to rush a change in the dugout.

First, United supporters have not called for Carrick to be dismissed, with the former midfielder still enjoying considerable affection from the fanbase because of his achievements as a player.

Carrick won 11 major trophies during his playing career at Old Trafford, including the Champions League and five Premier League titles.

Secondly, the club’s hierarchy believe the 45-year-old still has the support of the dressing room, despite the team’s poor form.

The recent comebacks against Roma in the Champions League and Aston Villa in the Premier League are understood to have reinforced the belief that the players have not given up on their manager.

Thirdly, United’s decision-makers are reportedly not convinced that replacing Carrick would automatically resolve the team’s problems, with the performances of the players also under scrutiny.

The report adds that the club could consider available managerial options, including Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe, if they eventually decide to make a change.

For now, however, United are expected to take their time before deciding whether Carrick remains the right man to lead the club out of their current crisis.