Man United close to deal with Pochettino to become next coach

Newly appointed US Mens National Team head coach Argentine Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media at a press conference on September 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as head coach if the club decides to end his tenure.

According to Sky Sports, the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager, who currently coaches the United States national team, is being lined up as Carrick’s potential successor, with discussions between the parties said to be at an advanced stage.

Carrick reported to United’s Carrington training ground at around 7:45 am on Wednesday, with uncertainty continuing over his future at Old Trafford.

The club’s hierarchy is expected to discuss his position at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, where chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are scheduled to meet minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The meeting was initially arranged to review United’s performances this season, but Carrick’s position is now expected to feature prominently following the club’s disappointing start to the campaign.

Berrada and Wilcox are expected to present their recommendations to Ratcliffe, who oversees football operations at the club, before a final decision is reached on the head coach’s future.

Sky Sports News understands that United would have to pay approximately £7m to release Pochettino from his recently signed contract with the United States national team, although the financial requirement is not considered an obstacle to the proposed appointment.

Pochettino is reportedly prepared to take over if United decide to make a change, although he is currently scheduled to lead the United States against Haiti on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former United captain Roy Keane has criticised Carrick’s leadership following the club’s recent performances.

Keane said the under-pressure manager “talks a lot but doesn’t say much” and needs to “get moving” on improving the team after United’s late 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

United’s struggles have increased scrutiny on Carrick, with the club’s management now considering a potential change in the dugout.