Man United captain Bruno Fernandes rejects second contract offer

Fernandes

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected the club’s second offer to extend his contract, leaving negotiations over the Portugal midfielder’s future unresolved.

BBC Sport reports that Fernandes is out of contract at the end of the season, although United can extend his deal by 12 months, until 2028. The club wants to agree a new contract before using that option.

If no agreement is reached, United are expected to trigger the extension before January 1. Without it, Fernandes would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from that date, with six months remaining on his deal.

It is unclear when Fernandes rejected the offer. A resolution does not appear imminent amid the upheaval at Old Trafford: Michael Carrick was sacked on Thursday, while Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over as head coach.

United will hope Pochettino’s arrival can persuade Fernandes to stay. The midfielder came close to joining Pochettino’s Tottenham in 2019, before moving from Sporting to United six months later. He has scored six goals in 13 appearances for United this season.

BBC chief football news reporter Simon Stone says Fernandes wants to compete for the biggest prizes and will want to see what impact Pochettino has at United. The club, meanwhile, must weigh the cost and length of a new deal against Fernandes’ recent drop in form after an outstanding previous season, when he broke the Premier League assists record and won major player-of-the-year awards.

Fernandes is 32, and a new contract could commit United to a substantial outlay over several years. Both sides may therefore have reasons to take their time, despite the club’s wish to keep its captain.

Vanguard News