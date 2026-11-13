Man United announce Pochettino as new manager

Manchester United announced Friday that Mauricio Pochettino would be their new manager following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

The club issued a statement saying the USA coach, who has previously managed Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League, would take charge from November 18.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US soccer federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team,” United said.

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.”

United are in the Premier League relegation zone after just one win in 10 games.