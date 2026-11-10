Man hammers father to death in Edo over prophecy 

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By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Fugar, Etaako Central Local Government Area, Julius Bello has been killed by his son identified as Irobudo.

The Edo State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the killing. Ikoedem said they had commenced investigation.

Irobudo was said to have carried out the action because he was told by a prophet that his father was responsible for his poor state. The suspect was still at large as at press time.

The deceased, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was Ward Three Chairman of the APC in Fugar.

He was reportedly killed by his son who used a sledgehammer to hit him on the head. Witnesses said the suspect returned home from Lagos at the weekend and attacked his father on Sunday.

Vanguard News