A South Korean man suspected of using artificial intelligence (AI) to obtain a perfect score in the country’s law school entrance examination has been found dead at a motel in Seoul.

Lee Jin-woo was discovered at a motel in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, at about 1:12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency authorities said.

According to Yonhap News TV, a note was also found at the scene, reportedly indicating that Lee was physically and mentally exhausted.

However, the note reportedly contained no admission of cheating or explanation of the allegations against him.

Authorities said they would examine the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Lee had attracted public attention over allegations that he used AI to cheat in the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), the examination required for admission into law schools in South Korea.

In an attempt to dispel the suspicions, he had announced plans to answer questions from the Korean language section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test in real time on Thursday morning.

However, he failed to appear at the designated venue by 8:40 a.m., when the examination began.

Police launched a search after receiving a report at about 8:42 a.m. expressing concern over his whereabouts.

According to the police, Lee left his home on Wednesday and travelled to a lodging facility in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, before leaving on Thursday morning.

He reportedly took a taxi towards Songpa District, southern Seoul, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., before heading to Gangdong District, where his body was later discovered.

Lee had previously gained attention after revealing that he had scored between the sixth and eighth tiers in previous college entrance examinations, which use a nine-tier grading system, with higher numbers representing lower scores.

He said he later developed a better understanding of studying and reading comprehension, eventually gaining admission into Korea University’s Department of Political Science and International Relations in 2024 and Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry in 2026.

He also reportedly achieved a perfect score in the LEET while attending Seoul National University.

However, his academic achievements came under scrutiny following allegations of AI-assisted cheating in a national tax accountant certification examination.

Questions were subsequently raised over whether he had also used AI to cheat in the LEET and the college entrance examinations for the 2024 and 2026 academic years.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Wednesday that it had assigned a criminal complaint against Lee, bordering on allegations of obstruction of business, obstruction of official duties and fraud, to its Provincial Special Detective Corps.

Following his death, police are expected to close the case without prosecution, as criminal proceedings cannot continue against a deceased suspect.

KoreaJoongAngDaily.com