By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

In the first part of this article, I said the first financial goal you should set for 2027 is to have a note to record all your income and expenses, if you are not already doing so. Let me explain how to create the note.

The note will contain three columns. The first column is for numbering, the second column will contain the list of expenses, including income, with abbreviations for each of them. The third column will contain what you spent on each item for the day.

Some items on the list will have zero expenses for most of the month (for example, capital projects), because these are not things you spend money on regularly. However, items you spend money on regularly, such as food and transportation, will have figures for each day. At the end of each day, or whenever you spend money, open the note and record what you spent on each item. (See the figure for a sample of the note.)

Thus, at the end of the day, month or year, this note will help you know how much you earned, how much you spent and what you spent it on.

I consider the habit of keeping a daily record of how you spend money the beginning, and perhaps the most important key, to making better money decisions.



First, it makes you more conscious of how you spend money and automatically compels you to be careful and more considerate about what you spend money on. This habit also helps you identify unnecessary spending and, hence, reduce it.



Most importantly, the record helps you know if you are spending more than your income and compels you to find ways to cut down your expenses and/or increase your income.



The second financial goal you need to set to make better money decisions in 2027 is to ensure that you do not spend all your income and that you always save a specific portion of it.



This is very empowering, beyond your imagination. The habit of not spending all your income compels you to focus your money on your most important needs. It gives you the discipline to avoid non-essential spending. When you begin to do this, you will soon realise that a significant amount of your money has been going into things you can really do without.

In this regard, you can decide to always save 5% of your income. When you master this habit, you can increase it to 10%.

(To be continued)