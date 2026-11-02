Makinde’s administration hit by fresh resignation wave as three more appointees quit

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has been hit by a fresh wave of resignations following the departure of three political appointees, including a member of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Sunday Olugbenga Falana; the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ayobami Oluwaseun Ojo; and the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Budget and Economic Planning, Simeon Adegbola Oyeleke.

The three officials tendered their resignations on Monday, with their decisions taking immediate effect, in what represents another significant development in the evolving political landscape of the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Falana, an indigene of Ogbomoso, communicated his decision in a resignation letter dated November 2, addressed to Governor Makinde through the Chief of Staff.

In the letter, the former OYSIEC member expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve on the state’s electoral management body, describing his experience as worthwhile.

He, however, offered no explanation for his decision to leave the commission.

His resignation came shortly after Ojo formally relinquished his position as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in a letter addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government.

Ojo, who hails from Ago-Are in Atisbo Local Government Area, submitted his resignation on Monday, November 2, referencing his appointment letter dated June 22, 2026.

The former commissioner thanked Makinde for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to serve in his administration, describing his appointment and experience in government as a great honour. He, however, did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Similarly, Oyeleke, who served as the governor’s Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning, also tendered his resignation on the same day.

Unlike the other two officials, however, the former two-term member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and former local government chairman gave an indication of the circumstances behind his decision, citing dissatisfaction with the working environment within the administration.

In his resignation letter, Oyeleke said he was no longer comfortable with the prevailing working environment, which he described as unconducive to effectively pursuing and fulfilling the aspirations of his people within the administration.

Despite his decision to step down, he expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for his leadership, encouragement and support, as well as the opportunity to contribute to the policies and developmental programmes of the government.

The simultaneous departures of the three officials have further drawn attention to the latest developments within the Makinde administration, particularly against the backdrop of recent changes involving political appointees and government officials.

While Oyeleke attributed his resignation to his dissatisfaction with the working environment, neither Ojo nor Falana provided any specific reason for their decisions.

The latest exits have added a fresh dimension to the political developments in Oyo State as political parties and their respective camps intensify preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.