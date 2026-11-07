Makinde: Tinubu’s poor planning plunged millions of Nigerians into hardship

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has blamed the economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians on what he described as inadequate planning by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Makinde said major economic policy decisions introduced by the Federal Government were implemented without adequate plans and frameworks to cushion their effects on citizens, thereby worsening the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

The APM presidential candidate spoke on Friday during a live interview on the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), while in Bauchi State to flag off his 2027 presidential campaign.

He argued that the immediate impact of the administration’s economic policies on Nigerians was a consequence of taking major decisions without adequate preparation and effective implementation strategies.

Makinde stressed that economic reforms must be supported by proper planning and clear implementation frameworks to ensure that ordinary citizens do not bear the brunt of government policies.

He said addressing the country’s economic challenges would require fundamental structural reforms and strong political will.

The Oyo governor also highlighted the APM’s Reset Nigeria Agenda, which he said was designed to address the country’s challenges through a documented policy framework and the party’s manifesto.

According to him, the agenda focuses on reforming critical sectors of the economy, promoting sustainable development and restoring true federalism that recognises and respects Nigeria’s diverse nationalities.