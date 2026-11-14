Makinde flags off campaign in Oyo, pledges to reset nation’s economy

Gov Seyi Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, flagged off his statewide campaign in Oyo town, with a pledge to reset the country if given the opportunity to govern Nigeria.

Makinde ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‍‌‍⁠⁠‍​‌‌​thanked all the people who attended the programme, assuring them that they would all reap the dividends of democracy.

The APM presidential candidate further charged all party members to sustain their support for the party.

In his address, the APM governorship candidate in the state, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, pledged to continue providing good governance to the people of Oyo State.

Adekanmbi said that Makinde had laid a solid foundation for the development of the state and promised to build on it.

He implored APM members and supporters to vote for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The event, which was held at Durbar Stadium in Oyo town, attracted hundreds of APM members and supporters across the 33 local government areas of the state.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the party flags to all its candidates by the state chairman, Mr Adegbenro Fagbemi. (NAN)