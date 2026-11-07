Makinde flags off 2027 presidential campaign in Bauchi, tackles APC over opposition

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of working to undermine opposition parties and push Nigeria towards a one-party state.

Makinde, who spoke on Friday during a live interview on the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), described the recent Federal High Court judgment involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as unfortunate and a threat to democratic governance.

The Oyo State governor, who was in Bauchi to flag off his 2027 presidential campaign, urged President Bola Tinubu and the APC to allow opposition parties to operate freely, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy must not be reduced to a one-party system.

“There is no way Nigeria can be a one-party state; the APC must get that clear. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC should allow opposition to breathe,” he said.

Makinde also faulted the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, arguing that major reforms were introduced without adequate planning and a clear implementation framework, thereby worsening the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

He said the country was equally battling serious insecurity, warning that the twin challenges of economic instability and insecurity required fundamental structural reforms and strong political will to overcome.

The APM presidential candidate said his party’s Reset Nigeria Agenda, backed by a policy framework and manifesto, would provide an alternative approach to addressing the country’s challenges.

According to him, the agenda focuses on reforming critical sectors of the economy, promoting sustainable development and restoring true federalism that respects the country’s diverse nationalities.

He maintained that Nigeria’s diversity should be harnessed as a source of national strength and unity rather than allowed to fuel division.

Makinde said his proposed reforms would reposition the country for sustainable economic growth, strengthen national cohesion and address the challenges undermining democratic governance.