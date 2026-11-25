The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s decision to reduce the 2026 national budget by N3.1 trillion while retaining the original N31.4 trillion fiscal deficit and N29.2 trillion borrowing plan.

The organisation described the decision as inconsistent, demanding an explanation from the President on why the reduction in expenditure was not accompanied by a corresponding adjustment to the deficit and borrowing estimates.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the campaign organisation alleged that the development raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the management of public finances.

It also described the N3.1 trillion reduction as insignificant when compared with what it called massive budget padding, including billions of naira allegedly allocated to duplicated and non-existent projects.

The organisation further faulted the delayed recognition of existing financial obligations in the original 2026 budget, arguing that doing so barely a month before the budget expires exposed weaknesses in fiscal planning, coordination and implementation.

According to the statement, the simultaneous implementation of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets had complicated expenditure and payment management, creating loopholes that could be exploited by government officials.

It alleged that the overlapping budget cycles were deliberate and called on Tinubu to explain the circumstances surrounding the development.

The campaign organisation also accused the administration of breaching the Appropriation Act and provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, insisting that the President should account for the country’s fiscal management.

It specifically demanded an explanation for retaining the N31.4 trillion fiscal deficit and N29.2 trillion borrowing plan despite the reduction in the expenditure profile.

The organisation also questioned why, despite what it described as more than N20 trillion raised through foreign borrowing and the country’s rising debt profile, funds had allegedly not been released for the implementation of the 2026 capital budget.

It claimed that capital projects were being funded only through the 30 per cent carryover provision from the 2025 budget.

According to the MDPCO, the continued implementation of provisions from the 2024 and 2025 budgets in 2026 had contributed to delays in capital project execution, with implications for infrastructure development and economic activities.

It warned that the situation could worsen economic hardship and infrastructure deficits if not addressed.

As an alternative, the organisation advocated strict adherence to budget implementation cycles, transparency and fiscal discipline, as outlined in the Makinde-Daura RESET Nigeria Agenda.

It said the agenda proposed making the revenue and expenditure components of the national budget accessible to the public while redirecting spending from duplicated projects and what it described as wasteful investments to priority areas.

The campaign organisation maintained that Nigeria’s development challenges were not due to a lack of resources or a hardworking population but, rather, the need for leadership capable of translating available resources into increased productivity, employment, infrastructure development and improved living standards.

It said Seyi Makinde, who is seeking the presidency on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), offered such an alternative.