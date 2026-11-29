Chief Bisi Akande

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has criticised former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, over his reported call for President Bola Tinubu to remain in office for another 10 years, describing the comment as an indication of an alleged plot to extend the President’s tenure beyond the constitutional limit.

The campaign organisation, which is backing Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s presidential ambition on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), warned that such remarks could undermine confidence in Nigeria’s democracy and heighten political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, the group described Akande’s reported declaration as unconstitutional and called on Nigerians to resist any attempt to alter the constitutional provisions on presidential tenure.

It alleged that the comment had reinforced public concerns about a possible move by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the Constitution to keep Tinubu in power beyond the constitutionally permitted two terms.

The organisation also expressed concern over what it described as efforts to weaken opposition parties and promote a one-party system in the country.

It cited Tinubu’s recent remarks in Enugu, where he reportedly described the opposition as non-existent, as part of what it alleged was a broader attempt to undermine opposition parties.

The group further accused the ruling party of encouraging internal crises in opposition parties, using intimidation and legal challenges against political opponents, and creating an atmosphere of political tension ahead of the 2027 elections.

It also expressed concern over reports of violence and threats against opposition campaign activities, warning that such developments could threaten the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

The MDPCO questioned whether Tinubu’s administration was seeking to emulate the prolonged political leadership associated with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Cameroonian President Paul Biya and former Zairean President Mobutu Sese Seko.

“Should our country be allowed to slide into a full-blown tyranny? NEVER!” the group asked, insisting that Nigerians would resist any attempt to undermine the country’s democratic process.

It further alleged that democratic institutions, including the National Assembly, were gradually losing their independence under the current administration.

The organisation urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject any alleged attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections or extend Tinubu’s tenure beyond the constitutional limit.

It called on voters to support Makinde’s presidential ambition under the APM, saying the country needed leadership capable of strengthening democratic institutions, revitalising the economy, promoting national unity and improving living standards.

The group maintained that Nigeria deserved a government committed to democratic values and accountable leadership.