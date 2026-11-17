The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the Federal Government’s decision to impose an embargo on federal employment, describing the policy as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, particularly youths seeking jobs.

The organisation said the decision contradicted the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s promises on job creation and raised concerns about the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment.

In a press statement dated November 17, 2026, and signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the campaign organisation described the recruitment freeze as an indication of what it called the shortcomings of the Tinubu administration’s economic policies.

It also expressed concern that the embargo could precede possible mass retrenchment in the public service under the guise of fiscal discipline, particularly if Tinubu secured re-election in 2027.

The organisation cited World Bank estimates that approximately 3.5 million Nigerians enter the labour market annually, arguing that restricting federal recruitment would further limit employment opportunities for young people.

The MDPCO also rejected the Presidency’s explanation that the embargo was intended to consolidate public service reforms and enable the government to properly determine personnel requirements for the 2027 budget.

It argued that the government should instead focus on expanding the economy, harnessing the country’s human and natural resources, and creating employment opportunities.

The campaign organisation further faulted comments attributed to the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, describing Nigerians complaining about hunger and hardship as lazy.

According to the statement, the 2027 general election would provide Nigerians an opportunity to assess the economic direction of the country and decide on the leadership they want.

It contrasted the Federal Government’s recruitment policy with what it described as employment-generating initiatives under Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The organisation said Makinde’s administration had expanded economic opportunities in Oyo State through public and private sector initiatives, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, education, transportation and other critical sectors.

It specifically highlighted the establishment of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), which it said had transformed traditional farm settlements into modern agro-industrial hubs.

Other initiatives cited included investments in power generation, aviation, road infrastructure, water resources, revenue reforms and improvements in the public workforce.

The campaign organisation said Makinde’s proposed RESET Nigeria Agenda was anchored on expanding economic opportunities, reducing waste without weakening public institutions, maintaining fiscal discipline without restricting employment, and pursuing economic stability without undermining citizens’ livelihoods.

It said the agenda offered an alternative economic direction ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The organisation urged Nigerians to consider Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), for the 2027 election, arguing that his administration’s development approach in Oyo State could be replicated at the national level.