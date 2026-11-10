Madonna University: 15 nursing students beg for expulsion reversal over TikTok video

By Chioma Okoye

Fifteen nursing students of Madonna University, Nigeria, have appealed to the university management to reverse their expulsion over a controversial TikTok video recorded during their community posting, pleading for another opportunity to complete their studies.

The students, in a letter dated November 2, 2026, tendered an unreserved apology to the management, admitting that their conduct was unethical and had brought disrepute to the nursing profession and the university community.

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked widespread reactions and prompted disciplinary action by the university management.

In the appeal addressed to the university management through the Registrar, the students said they had reflected deeply on their actions and were genuinely remorseful.

“We sincerely regret our said actions and assure the University Management and all relevant authorities that such an incident will not repeat itself again,” they said.

They pleaded with the management to reconsider its decision, stressing that their families had made significant sacrifices to support their education and enable them to reach the present stage of their academic journey.

The students said reversing the expulsion would give them an opportunity to complete their programmes and pursue their chosen professional careers instead of having their academic aspirations cut short.

They also appreciated the university management for engaging with their parents and guardians and allowing them to present their concerns.

According to the students, they did not take the gesture for granted and remained grateful for the opportunity given to their families to be heard.

The appeal, jointly signed by the 15 students, urged the university management to reconsider the punishment and give them a second chance.

See the letter below:

Vanguard Newspaper