Tottenham Hotspur’s players applaud the fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on November 29, 2026. Tottenham won the game 2-0. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

James Maddison scored twice, including a goal directly from a corner, as Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland in their Premier League encounter on Wearside.

The win marked Tottenham’s fifth victory in their last six league matches, further strengthening their push up the table, while Sunderland remained in the relegation zone.

Sunderland were left frustrated by an early red card that changed the course of the contest after Thomas Meunier was sent off in the 12th minute.

The Belgian defender was initially shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes for a late challenge on Omar Marmoush, but the decision was upgraded to a red following a Video Assistant Referee review.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Sunderland responded positively and nearly took the lead through Jules Ahoka, whose close-range effort was blocked by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

However, Tottenham broke the deadlock nine minutes before half-time through Maddison, who met Andy Robertson’s low cross at the near post and guided the ball into the net.

Sunderland continued to battle after the restart, but Tottenham came close to extending their advantage when Robin Roefs produced an excellent save to deny Sandro Tonali’s close-range header.

Maddison eventually sealed the victory with 18 minutes remaining, scoring directly from an in-swinging corner that sailed over Roefs and went in off the far post.

The midfielder’s strike proved to be his final contribution before being substituted for teenager Luca Williams-Barrett.

The defeat leaves Sunderland 18th in the Premier League table, while Tottenham moved up to eighth following another impressive result.

Sunderland’s afternoon was further soured when joint top scorer Enzo Le Fee was forced off in the second half with a suspected knee injury.