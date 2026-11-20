By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the rising cases of politically motivated violence across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the trend poses a threat to democracy and national stability.

The party cautioned that failure to address the situation could derail the democratic process and plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, where he appealed to political parties and their supporters to exercise restraint in their conduct and utterances.

Asogwa said the political atmosphere was already charged, warning that inflammatory statements and violent actions by political actors and their supporters could worsen tensions.

He said the Labour Party remained committed to peaceful, issue-based politics and would not be drawn into what he described as politics of bitterness, personal attacks and violence.

“For us in the Labour Party, all our candidates are bound by our code of ensuring issue-based campaigns devoid of personal attacks, insults and inflammatory rhetoric,” Asogwa said.

He maintained that elections should be contests of ideas, programmes and solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians rather than platforms for insults, intimidation and violence.

According to him, the party has directed its candidates at all levels to focus their campaigns on issues affecting the daily lives of citizens, including the economy, security, education, healthcare, employment and good governance.

“We need to first have a nation before we can contest for elective offices,” he said.

The LP spokesman stressed that no political ambition was worth the blood of any Nigerian, urging political leaders to put the country’s unity and stability above their individual ambitions.

He said leaders must recognise that Nigeria would remain one country after the elections, irrespective of their outcomes.

Asogwa also called on security agencies to be proactive, impartial and firm in dealing with individuals and groups promoting political violence, irrespective of their affiliations.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders to support efforts to promote peace, tolerance and responsible political engagement ahead of the polls.

He said the Labour Party would continue to advocate peace, unity and issue-based campaigns as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

According to him, democracy can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and respect for divergent views.