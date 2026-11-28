•Reports across the state indicate a seamless exercise despite poor participation

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The mock election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recorded a low voter turnout across Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Saturday, despite reports of a smooth accreditation process.

The exercise, designed to test the commission’s preparedness and assess the performance of its electoral technology ahead of the 2027 general elections, was seamless at the polling units visited.

At the Kpansia Epie Community Town Hall, no fewer than nine voters had completed the accreditation process as of 11:15 a.m. when this reporter left the unit.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Sampson Wale, confirmed that operations with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were seamless.

The story is not different at Epie II CPS Opolo II and others.

The BVAS is being tested as part of efforts to identify and address possible challenges before the general elections.

Though participation was relatively low, INEC officials expressed optimism that voter turnout would improve as the exercise progressed.

Reports from other parts of the state also described the mock exercise as smooth.