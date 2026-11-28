By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday recorded low turnout of voters during its mock accreditation exercise conducted in selected polling units in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, aimed at testing the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, ahead of the elections, witnessed poor participation in some polling units visited by Vanguard.

At Bakari Dukur Primary School polling unit, Vanguard observed that only a handful of voters were present, with fewer than five people seen waiting to undergo the accreditation process as INEC officials prepared for the exercise.

A similar situation was observed at Yelwa Maternity Ward polling unit, where only a few voters turned out to participate in the exercise.

Vanguard also observed that some voters encountered difficulties with the BVAS machines during the capturing of their information, while others arrived late, attributing their delay to the sanitation exercise observed by the state.

However, the situation was slightly different at Makama/Sarki Baki polling units, where turnout was relatively fair, although some voters also arrived late.

An INEC official at the polling unit attributed the late arrival of voters to the sanitation exercise, which affected their movement to the polling centres.

An APC agent and observer at Makama, Yakubu Abduhamid, said poor awareness about the mock accreditation exercise contributed to the low turnout, noting that many residents appeared uninterested in the exercise.

He, however, said those who participated at Sarki Baki polling unit conducted themselves peacefully, despite what he described as an unimpressive turnout.

As of the time of filing this report, Vanguard had visited more than two polling units in Bauchi metropolis and observed that the exercise commenced late in some locations, while participation remained low.

Some voters blamed the situation on inadequate awareness and the sanitation exercise, which they said hindered their timely arrival at the polling units.