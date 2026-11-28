By Fauziyya Lawal, Katsina

Low voter turnout and inadequate public awareness characterised the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State on Saturday ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard monitoring of the exercise at Star Election Polling Unit, Wakilin Kudu 1, Kofar Gidan Iro Isansi, Rafin Dadi, showed that only a few voters turned out to participate, although some were successfully accredited.

The low participation raised concerns about the level of public sensitisation and awareness among eligible voters regarding the importance of the exercise.

The mock accreditation exercise is designed to test the functionality of the accreditation system, assess the preparedness of electoral officials and identify possible technical and operational challenges ahead of the actual elections.

At the polling unit, the participation of the few voters provided an opportunity to observe the practical application of the accreditation process and assess the readiness of electoral personnel.

The development also highlighted the need for increased public enlightenment to ensure that eligible voters understand the purpose and significance of such exercises.

Adequate sensitisation is considered essential to encouraging participation in mock exercises, which enable electoral authorities to test arrangements and address possible challenges before the main elections.

The exercise also provides an opportunity to identify operational gaps and resolve potential difficulties that could affect the smooth conduct of the 2027 general elections.

INEC is expected to strengthen public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement to improve awareness and encourage greater voter participation in subsequent electoral exercises.