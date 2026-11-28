By Dayo Johnson Akure

The ongoing mock accreditation and voting exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections has recorded low voter turnout in some polling units in Ondo State, alongside technical challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

As of the time of filing this report, findings showed that only two persons voted out of 470 registered voters at Tipper Garage, Ward 2, Unit 046.

Similarly, at Champion Junction, Ward 3, Unit 15, only six voters participated in the exercise.

At High Court, Ward 5, Unit 11, 11 persons were recorded as having voted out of 940 registered voters.

However, the situation was different at Ajipowo, Ward 2, Unit 17, where a large turnout of voters was observed.

Despite the turnout, the exercise experienced technical challenges as the BVAS reportedly failed to capture the faces of some elderly voters, causing difficulties during the accreditation process.

The mock exercise is part of INEC’s preparations to test its electoral equipment and processes ahead of the 2027 general elections.