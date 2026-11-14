Lookman ruled out of Tanzania return leg with knee ligament sprain

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying return-leg fixture against Tanzania following a knee ligament sprain.

Promise Efoghe, Super Eagles Media Officer, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

“Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in his knee ligament during yesterday’s match.

“This rules him out of Nigeria’s next AFCON qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday,” Efoghe said.

The injury was sustained during Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania in their Matchday Three encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday.

Lookman’s absence will be a setback for the Super Eagles as they prepare for the return fixture against the Taifa Stars.

The Athletico Madrid forward has been an important attacking option for Nigeria, providing creativity, pace and goal-scoring threat in the final third.

NAN reports that Friday’s victory strengthened Nigeria’s position in the qualifying campaign, taking their points tally to six.

The Super Eagles will now travel to Zanzibar for Tuesday’s Matchday Four encounter, hoping to consolidate their position in the group.

Nigeria will be seeking another positive result against Tanzania as the race for qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals gathers momentum.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are already guaranteed places at the tournament as co-hosts, leaving the remaining qualification spots to be contested by other countries.

The 2027 AFCON finals will be jointly hosted by the three East African countries. (NAN)