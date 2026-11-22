Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has congratulated the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, on his marriage to Mrs Stella Ifeoluwa Elegbe.

Lokpobiri disclosed this in a post on his X account on Saturday, saying he was delighted to join family and friends at the ceremony where the couple exchanged marital vows.

He described the occasion as a beautiful beginning for the couple, expressing happiness that his friend and brother had found a life partner.

“I was delighted to join family and friends in witnessing the exchange of marital vows between the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, and his adorable wife, Mrs Stella Ifeoluwa Elegbe, as they embarked on a beautiful new chapter of their lives together,” he wrote.

Lokpobiri said marriage was about love, commitment, companionship and shared joy, adding that Olawande was blessed to have found a wonderful woman to call his wife.

He prayed for God’s continued grace and blessings upon the couple, wishing them a home filled with happiness and the fulfilment of the promises of marriage.