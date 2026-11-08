Liverpool return to winning ways with 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s Chilean striker #24 Dario Osorio (C) clashes with Liverpool’s French defender #05 Jeremy Jacquet (L) and Liverpool’s Hungarian defender #06 Milos Kerkez (bottom) during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on November 8, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Florian Wirtz bagged his first Premier League goal this season as Liverpool got back on track with a 3-1 win against lowly Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s side erased the bitter taste of successive losses to Arsenal and Fenerbahce with a comfortable victory at Selhurst Park.

Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead late in the first half before Wirtz, whose last league goal came against the same opponents in April, doubled the Reds’ advantage nine minutes into the second half.

Alexander Isak netted Liverpool’s third in the 89th minute before Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time penalty for bottom of the table Palace.

Liverpool are up to fourth place after their fourth away league win this season.

It was a much-needed success for Iraola, who had started to hear some awkward questions about Liverpool’s inconsistent run in his first season in charge after arriving from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot.

Yeremy Pino went agonisingly close to opening the scoring for Palace in the 18th minute when he curled against the bar.

Palace striker Jorgen Strand Larsen had the ball in the back of Alisson Becker’s net in the 33rd minute.

But his celebrations were cut short by the offside flag and a subsequent VAR check.

Mac Allister made Palace pay for those misses in the 40th minute, nodding home a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick in clinical fashion.

Wirtz increased Liverpool’s advantage in the 54th minute, guiding a low Bradley Barcola cross into the bottom corner.

Palace had a huge chance with just under 15 minutes remaining when Pino was denied by Alisson, who then saved from Jefferson Lerma before Nketiah lashed over.

Sweden striker Isak put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute with a deflected close-range strike.

Palace earned a penalty after Dario Osorio clashed heads with Milos Kerkez but Nketiah’s goal was no consolation for under-fire Eagles boss Pierre Sage.

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