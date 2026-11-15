List of African countries that have their own unique calendars

Several African countries have calendars that are distinct from the Gregorian calendar, either because they maintain traditional systems of dating or because their religious and cultural communities follow their own calendars.

The most notable example is Ethiopia, which has a separate calendar system used for official civil purposes.

Other countries have indigenous or religious calendars that remain culturally significant, although they are not necessarily used for government administration.

African countries with unique calendar systems

1. Ethiopia – Ethiopian (Ge’ez) Calendar

Ethiopia operates a calendar that is approximately seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar. It has 13 months: 12 months of 30 days and a final month called Pagume, which has five or six days. Its New Year usually falls on September 11.

2. Egypt – Coptic Calendar

The Coptic calendar descends from the ancient Egyptian calendar and is still used by the Coptic Orthodox Church. It has 13 months, with 12 months of 30 days and a short 13th month. Its New Year is known as Nayrouz.

3. Eritrea – Ge’ez Calendar

Eritrean Orthodox Christians follow the Ge’ez calendar, which is closely related to Ethiopia’s calendar. Its New Year is called Kidus Yohannes and is celebrated around September 11. Eritrea uses the Gregorian calendar for official administration.

4. Morocco – Amazigh (Berber) Calendar

The Amazigh calendar is used traditionally by Berber communities. It follows an agricultural year and marks its New Year, Yennayer, around January 12–14. Morocco recognises Yennayer as a public holiday.

5. Algeria – Amazigh Calendar

Algeria also observes the Amazigh agricultural calendar. Yennayer marks the beginning of the traditional year and is celebrated as an important cultural occasion.

6. Nigeria – Igbo Traditional Calendar

The Igbo calendar, known as Ọgụ́àfọ̀ Ị̀gbò, has 13 months in its traditional structure. Its week consists of four market days: Eke, Orie, Afọ and Nkwọ. It is used in traditional religious, cultural and market activities, although different Igbo communities may calculate it differently.

7. Ghana – Akan Calendar

The Akan people use a traditional 42-day cycle known as Adaduanan, combining a six-day week and a seven-day week. It helps determine traditional festivals, ceremonies and important cultural events. Similar practices are found among Akan communities in Côte d’Ivoire.

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