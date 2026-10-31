Lilian Nneji set to release 16-track album, “Highly Favoured” November 6

Lilian Nneji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning Nigerian gospel music minister, songwriter, and worship leader Lilian Nneji is set to release her highly anticipated album, Highly Favored, on November 6, 2026.

The forthcoming 16-track project promises to be a remarkable musical experience, bringing together different genres and expressions of gospel music while celebrating God’s faithfulness, goodness, mercy, and unfailing love.

Known for her energetic praise expressions, powerful vocals, and distinctive ability to lead audiences into heartfelt worship, Lilian Nneji is preparing to deliver an album that caters to listeners across different generations.

One of the exciting features of Highly Favored is its musical diversity. The project brings together beautiful praise sounds that resonate with the older generation and vibrant, energetic contemporary gospel expressions that connect with younger listeners. From traditional gospel influences to high-energy praise and deeply reflective worship, the album offers something for everyone.

The 16-track project will feature some of Lilian Nneji’s familiar and much-loved songs, including “Omeriwo Omeriwo Reprise” and “If E Reach Your Turn,” alongside other inspiring musical offerings.

The complete tracklist includes:

1. Do For You

2. Wonderful

3. Mercy

4. Omeriwo Omeriwo Reprise

5. If E Reach Your Turn

6. I’m Active

7. Eze Mu O

8. Grateful

9. Elohim

10. E Get Why

11. Daalu

12. Ntughari

13. Odogwu N’agha

14. LNG Praise Medley

15. Mi O Le Gbagbe

16. Onwere Ihe Omere Mụ

With a ministry built around energetic praise, thanksgiving, and unwavering faith in God, Lilian Nneji has consistently blessed audiences through songs such as If E Reach Your Turn, E Get Why, Mercy, Odogwu N’agha, and Onwere Ihe Omere Mụ.

Fondly known as “Energy,” “Odogwu,” and “Praise Machine,” she has become a familiar voice in the Nigerian gospel music scene, captivating audiences with her energetic stage presence and powerful renditions of indigenous gospel music.

Her ministry journey has also attracted significant recognition, including Africa Praise Artiste of the Year 2024 at the Clima Africa Awards, Praise Minstrel of the Year 2024 at the Global Merit Awards, and Africa Most Outstanding Gospel Music Minister (Stage Category) 2025 at the Clima Africa Awards.

Most recently, in October 2026, she was named Africa Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Clima Africa Awards, further affirming her growing influence in the gospel music industry.

As anticipation builds towards the release, Highly Favored promises to be more than just another album. It is a musical celebration of God’s goodness, a reminder of His faithfulness, and an invitation for listeners of every generation to express their gratitude through praise and worship.