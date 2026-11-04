LG reinforces leadership in  refrigerator market with Brandcom award

LG Electronics has strengthened its position in Nigeria’s home appliance market following the recognition of its MoodUP™ Refrigerator at the BRANDCOM awards 2026 in Lagos.

The award recognises the refrigerator’s distinctive design and smart features, including customisable LED door panels and smart connectivity, which allow users to personalise their kitchen experience.

Beyond its aesthetics, LG’s refrigerator range addresses practical household needs such as food preservation, energy efficiency and durability, which remain important considerations for Nigerian consumers.

The company offers top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side and premium refrigerator models designed to accommodate different household sizes and lifestyles.

One of its products, the GN-F452PFAQ Top Freezer Refrigerator, features FRESH Converter+™ technology, which allows users to adjust temperature settings to suit different food types and maintain optimal freshness. It also comes with an automatic ice maker for added convenience.

Selected LG refrigerator models are equipped with Smart Inverter Compressor™, LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ technologies, designed to improve energy efficiency, provide consistent cooling and preserve food freshness for longer.

These features are particularly relevant to households seeking reliable refrigeration, lower energy consumption and dependable appliance performance.

The recognition at the BRANDCOM Awards further highlights LG’s presence in Nigeria’s competitive refrigerator market.