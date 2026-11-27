Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said that leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for enhanced Nigerian export competitiveness and economic diversification as an urgent national task.

Addressing Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) stakeholders’ forum in Abuja, yesterday, he said the nation must produce more competitively, earn more from what it produces and create better opportunities for Nigerians.

The forum was themed: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Enhanced Export Competitiveness and Economic Diversification,”

According to him, “Market access creates an opportunity. Our competitiveness will determine how much of it we convert into prosperity.”

The minister added that for Nigeria, AfCFTA , “is a platform to take manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals, creative industries, and services well beyond our borders. It is not simply a commercial agreement; it is a tool for industrialisation, jobs, and shared prosperity.”

In his address, the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Mr. Abba Bello, said Nigeria must process more of what she produces, to be competitive and earn more foreign exchange from her international trade.

He noted that for too long, the nation depended on crude oil export for much of its foreign exchange and that even with this improvement in the non-oil exports, most trading goods were still in their raw forms.

His words, “Our ambition must extend beyond increasing export volumes. Nigeria must increase the value and sophistication of what it exports.

“This requires us to process more of what we produce locally. Expand our manufactured and value-added exports, deepen competitive value chains in agriculture and solid minerals and position Nigerian services, technology and creative economy to compete across Africa and beyond.”

He lamented, “We continue to export many commodities in raw form while importing finished products we could make locally.

“We produce cocoa, but import chocolate. We grow cotton, and import textiles. We produce hide and skin, and import leather products. And much of our solid minerals we export without adding value.

Also speaking the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Tope Fashua, said that Africa can no longer be the raw materials warehouse of the rest of the world.