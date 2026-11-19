Leicester City have parted ways with front-of-shirt sponsor BC Game following a fan backlash over the gambling firm’s appointment of a porn actor as an ambassador.

The crypto gaming company, which became a sponsor for the former Premier League champions in 2024, named Eva Elfie as a brand ambassador earlier this month.

Fan group the Foxes Trust stated on November 4, stating their dismay over the partnership.

“Both gambling and pornography can have devastating impacts on people’s lives, in particular young people,” it said.

“Partnerships like these bring these two worlds to a larger audience and, by association, link them to Leicester City. Is this who we are now?”

Leicester, who now play in the third tier of English football, issued a statement on Wednesday saying the club and BC Game had “reached a mutual agreement to conclude our commercial partnership with immediate effect”.

“The decision follows constructive discussions between both parties in recent days, during which we recognised our differing commercial priorities moving forward,” it said.

The club thanked BC Game for the “constructive approach taken in reaching this agreement”.

The statement did not refer to the supporters’ stated objections.

Leicester shocked the sporting world when they won the Premier League in 2016, following up with an FA Cup triumph five years later.

But the club has fallen on hard times in recent years and are currently 11th in League One.