By Adegboyega Adeleye

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Pete Edochie’s son Yul, has mourned the veteran actor, calling him “an institution” whose legacy will live on.

In a glowing tribute shared on Instagram on Wednesday, May recalled that false reports of the veteran actor’s death had circulated over the years, but he had continued working.

Pete’s family announced that he died in Enugu at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, aged 79, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

“For so many years, every year, someone somewhere makes a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working,” she wrote.

Reflecting on his death, May said: “One moment, there is life; the next, eternity calls. Such is the fragility of human existence. We make plans, hold conversations, nurse expectations and believe there will always be another day, until life reminds us that tomorrow is never promised.”

Calling him the “Lion of Africa,” she said his passing reminded her that “beyond all, the opinions, the misunderstandings and the stories that life sometimes throws around, we are all humans, and death has a way of reminding us of what truly matters.”

May also said she would remember Pete as a veteran whose name, voice, presence and contributions to Nollywood would remain unforgettable.

“You were an institution, a father figure to many and a man whose legacy will outlive his earthly years,” she wrote.

“One thing is certain: legends never truly die; they live on through the memories they create and the impact they leave behind.”

She also prayed for Pete’s wife, Josephine, and other relatives, writing: “To mummy and the rest of us you have left behind, may the good Lord strengthen through Christ our Lord.”

She ended the tribute with prayers for the deceased: “God rest your soul Ononenyi!”

Vanguard News