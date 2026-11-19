By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

‎Former Jigawa State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) founding member, Dr Sule Lamido, has called on Vice President Kashim Shettima to exercise greater caution in his public comments, urging him to demonstrate the maturity and seriousness expected of someone holding such a high office.

‎Lamido made the remarks while speaking with journalists shortly after the PDP campaign flag-off in Dutse on Wednesday.

‎He acknowledged Shettima’s intelligence, eloquence and personal qualities but argued that effective leadership requires more than these attributes.

According to him, the Vice President must recognise the importance of his position and appreciate the responsibility that comes with being the country’s second-highest political office holder and a leading figure in Northern Nigeria.

‎”Let him understand that he is number one in the North. Whatever he says must be taken seriously. He needs to move away from jokes because I think he does not fully appreciate the responsibilities attached to the office he occupies,” Lamido said.

He further challenged Shettima to use his position to advance the interests of Northern Nigeria rather than engage in public exchanges that could undermine the dignity of his office.

‎Lamido also expressed displeasure over some of the Vice President’s previous remarks about prominent political figures, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He recalled that Shettima had previously referred to Osinbajo as an ice-cream seller and Atiku as a sanitation inspector, describing such remarks as disrespectful to individuals who had occupied important positions in the country.

‎The former governor maintained that Shettima should be more conscious of how his statements are received and interpreted by the public.

‎”He needs to be more serious and go beyond making jokes. He should consider what he says, how people perceive him and the meaning they attach to his statements instead of speaking carelessly,” he said.

Lamido stressed that the Vice Presidency demands a high level of responsibility and decorum, urging Shettima to improve his conduct and demonstrate greater respect for the institution he represents.

‎He added that the position carries responsibilities that should not be treated lightly, insisting that the Vice President must rise to the expectations of his office.

‎Speaking at the event , Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Jigawa State Hon. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel says the momouth crowd shows the people of the state are tired with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and are ready to votes it out coming 2027 governorship election, insisting that incumbency will not guarantee its victory.

‎The party said the growing dissatisfaction among residents over their current condition would pave the way for the PDP’s return to power in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, thanked the party leadership and members for giving them the mandate to contest the forthcoming elections.

He assured residents that all PDP candidates would conduct peaceful and violence-free campaigns while seeking the support of voters across the state.