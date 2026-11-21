By Ayo Taiwo

Nigerian engineering leader and business psychology specialist James Okoroama has introduced a leadership development model aimed at helping technically accomplished professionals navigate the challenges of transitioning into management.

Okoroama presented his N-Curve Leadership Model at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP), held in Raleigh, North Carolina, from September 28 to October 1.

His presentation, titled “Leading Through the Dip: From Technical Expertise to Maintenance and Reliability Engineering Leadership Mastery,” examined why professionals who excel in technical roles sometimes struggle when promoted into leadership positions.

The N-Curve model describes a transition in which employees may experience a temporary decline in confidence, effectiveness or perceived competence as they move from technical responsibilities to managing people and organisational performance.

According to Okoroama, technical expertise does not automatically translate into the ability to lead teams, delegate responsibilities and develop other professionals.

“We promote people for being the best fixer in the room, then ask them to stop fixing,” Okoroama said. “Of course there is a dip. The mistake is pretending it will not happen.”

The model outlines a progression from technical mastery through promotion and a potential leadership dip, followed by adaptation and eventual leadership proficiency.

Okoroama said that the transition requires professionals to move beyond individual technical achievements and develop skills in delegation, communication, coaching, conflict resolution and performance management.

He introduced the model in a December 2025 research paper alongside a complementary framework known as the Situational Reliability Leadership Matrix, which proposes tailoring leadership development to individual readiness and organisational demands.

His interest in the subject draws partly from his professional journey, which began with technical apprenticeship in Nigeria before progressing through equipment maintenance, reliability engineering, consulting and engineering management.

He currently serves as a senior regional reliability engineering and robotics leader at Amazon, where he leads a technical organisation of more than 600 professionals supporting industrial automation and robotics operations.

In 2026, he also serves as an RME Engagement and Workforce Development Strategy Partner within Amazon’s North America Customer Fulfillment network.

Okoroama holds a Master of Science degree from the University of South Wales, where his studies explored the relationship between human behaviour, organisational performance and leadership.

The research has implications for Nigerian organisations across manufacturing, energy, telecommunications and other sectors where technically skilled employees are frequently promoted into supervisory positions without sufficient leadership preparation.

According to Okoroama, inadequate preparation can affect employee engagement, operational decisions and staff retention, particularly in organisations already struggling to retain experienced technical professionals.

“If we are not intentional about leadership succession, we could lose good talent twice: first when we promote people without adequate preparation, and again when frustration pushes them to leave,” he said.

He recommended that organisations identify potential leaders early and provide them with practical supervisory experience, structured mentoring, coaching and regular feedback before and after promotion.

The Situational Reliability Leadership Matrix, he explained, complements the N-Curve by encouraging organisations to adjust developmental support to the experience and readiness of individual leaders rather than adopting a uniform approach.

“Leadership is a skill that must be developed with intentionality and purpose,” Okoroama said. “It should not depend on luck.”

The research is conceptual and has not yet been empirically validated across organisations. Further studies are therefore needed to establish how consistently the proposed leadership transition patterns occur in different industrial and organisational settings.

Okoroama’s central argument is that technical excellence should not be the only consideration when promoting employees into management, as organisations must also prepare them for the behavioural and psychological demands of leading people.