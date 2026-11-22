Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State

…Dispatches high-powered delegation to affected community

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the reported shooting involving military personnel in Lawanti community, Akko Local Government Area of the state, following an alleged confrontation over suspected theft of armoured cables.

The incident reportedly left three persons dead and 13 others injured, prompting the governor to appeal to residents to remain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating tensions.

Yahaya, who expressed sadness over the development, commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, preliminary reports indicated that three persons lost their lives, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims were reportedly receiving medical attention at different health facilities, including the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

The governor described the incident as distressing and urged residents of Lawanti and neighbouring communities to exercise restraint and preserve peace.

As part of efforts to address the situation, Yahaya dispatched a high-powered government delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, to visit the affected community.

The delegation is expected to assess the situation, commiserate with the bereaved families and engage relevant stakeholders towards restoring peace and public confidence.

The governor also directed a comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine its causes and ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law.

He stressed that the protection of lives and property remained a cardinal responsibility of his administration, assuring affected families and residents that the government would give the incident the necessary attention.

Yahaya further pledged to work closely with relevant security agencies and other appropriate authorities to address legitimate concerns arising from the incident.

He also assured residents that his administration would monitor the condition of the injured victims and provide necessary support, while ensuring that the bereaved families receive appropriate attention.

The governor called on community leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to cooperate with the government and security agencies in maintaining peace.

He cautioned against the spread of misinformation, rumours and inflammatory statements capable of worsening the situation.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of residents, Yahaya said no effort would be spared to ensure that justice was served, peace sustained and cordial relations between communities and security agencies preserved.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant them eternal rest, comfort their families and grant the injured victims speedy recovery.