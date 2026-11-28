Governor seeks support for Tinubu, APC candidates ahead of 2027 polls

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has pledged to execute more development projects in Shinkafi Local Government Area as he canvassed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lawal made the pledge on Friday during the APC Zamfara North campaign flag-off rally held at the Eid ground in Shinkafi.

The rally attracted party chieftains, including the Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari; another former governor, Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi; the state APC Chairman, Kabiru Moyi; and other party leaders.

Tens of thousands of supporters reportedly welcomed the campaign entourage at the town’s entrance, chanting slogans in support of the party.

Addressing the gathering, Lawal thanked the people of Shinkafi for their solidarity and warm reception, saying their support was encouraging.

He said his administration had recorded achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development.

The governor disclosed that his administration had rehabilitated six primary healthcare centres, including facilities in Badarawa, Birnin Yero, Galadi, Jangeru and Kurya.

He described the ongoing referral hospital project in Shinkafi as a legacy initiative that would transform healthcare delivery in Zamfara State and the North-West.

According to him, the project is central to his administration’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare.

Lawal also said his administration had completed 22 of the 31 projects undertaken over the past three and a half years, while the remaining nine were at more than 80 per cent completion.

He urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu, his administration and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“I am here once again to seek your votes. Vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vote for me, and vote for the APC from top to bottom in the upcoming 2027 general election,” he said.

The governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued on November 27, 2026.