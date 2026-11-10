Lawal approves training of teachers to revamp education

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved further training for an additional 250 teachers under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology’s ongoing capacity-building programme.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, AbdulMalik Abubakar Gajam, announced this during a meeting with members of the Committee on the School Enrolment Drive.

He also said the governor had approved the renovation of four additional secondary schools, bringing the number of schools recently approved for renovation to six.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Bashir Abashiya, indicated that the schools are: Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Kotorkoshi; Government Girls College, Talata Mafara; Government Technical College, Kaura Namoda; and Government Day Secondary School, Birnin Ruwa.

The statement said Governor Lawal also approved infrastructure improvements at Government Secondary School, Tsafe, following the allocation of part of the school premises to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Tsafe.

In the same vein, Governor Lawal approved the supply and distribution of approved curriculum materials to more schools across the state to support effective teaching and promote uniformity in curriculum delivery.