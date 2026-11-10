LASWA, Interferry complete ferry safety inspection training

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), in partnership with global trade association Interferry, has concluded Module 6 of the Africa Ferry Safety Development and Mentoring Programme to strengthen safety standards across the waterways sector.

The training equipped maritime professionals with technical skills to audit and inspect commercial passenger ferries as part of efforts to improve passenger safety and compliance with international maritime standards.

The module, titled “Survey and Inspection”, combined self-paced theoretical lessons from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Lloyd’s Register with virtual mentorship and practical field exercises.

As part of the programme, participants attended a virtual “Ask the Expert” session on October 21 with Interferry specialists, Joep Bollerman, Francesco Ruisi and Darren Johnston, to discuss international ferry safety standards.

This was followed by live condition and safety compliance audits at operational passenger ferry terminals, supervised by Sandra (Okoli) Ubong of ABS and Engr. Frank Fayinto of Lloyd’s Register.

During the field exercises, participants applied an eight-step survey methodology covering preparation, onboard assessment and reporting.

They were trained to identify safety deficiencies relating to hull integrity, life-saving appliances, fire protection systems and machinery, while applying the 5W+1H principle to ensure evidence-based reporting.

The participants also learnt to classify identified risks into immediate, medium-term and low-priority interventions to facilitate timely corrective action.

The initiative is supported by the Lagos State Government and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Blue Economy, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, alongside Interferry Chief Executive Officer, Mike Corrigan, and Ferrysafe Executive Sponsor, Shari Corrigan.

With the successful completion of Module 6, the programme is expected to progress to Module 7, titled “Watchkeeping”, scheduled for November 2026.

The next phase will further equip participating maritime professionals with competencies in vessel operations, navigational safety and effective watchkeeping practices.

LASWA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening professional standards, improving passenger safety and developing a more efficient, resilient and sustainable water transportation system in Lagos State and across Africa through international collaboration.