Adebule

By Adesina Wahab

The management, staff, students and the Governing Council of Lagos State University, LASU, have expressed shock at the sudden death of former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

A statement signed by Mr Martin Ademola Adekoya, the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo, said Adebule’s death was a painful loss to Lagos State, the Nigerian political landscape and particularly to LASU where she was both an alumnae and a former lecturer in the Faculty of Education.

“A distinguished educationist and public servant, Senator Adebule made remarkable contributions to education, governance and public service. Her political journey, which saw her serve as Deputy Governor of Lagos State before her election to the Nigerian Senate, reflected her commitment to leadership, public service and the development of society.

“Her connection with LASU remains particularly significant. As a proud alumna who also served the University as a lecturer, she was an integral part of the institution’s history and legacy. Her contributions to the advancement of education and public service will remain part of the enduring record of her life and accomplishments,” the statement read.

Prof. Badejo described her passing as a monumental loss, noting that the University community has lost a distinguished alumna, a former colleague and an accomplished public servant whose life exemplified dedication to education, leadership and service to humanity.

“While the University mourns this painful loss, it celebrates the legacy of a woman whose professional and public service journey inspired many and whose contributions will not be forgotten.”

The Vice-Chancellor extended her heartfelt condolences to Adebule’s immediate family, the government and people of Lagos State, the Lagos West Senatorial District, her political associates, friends and all those whose lives she touched.

She prayed that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest and gives her family, loved ones and the entire Lagos State University community the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.