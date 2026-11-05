LASCOPA recovers N759m for consumers in six years

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) says it has recovered N759.35 million and $14,901.80 in billing adjustments and direct refunds for aggrieved consumers over the past six years.

The agency also disclosed that it had resolved 10,720 consumer complaints out of 11,120 received across various sectors, including banking, aviation, real estate, e-commerce, logistics, telecommunications and utilities.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, disclosed this while reviewing the agency’s activities since his appointment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 5, 2020.

According to Solebo, 250 complaints remain under mediation, while 150 others have been referred to relevant regulatory bodies.

He said the financial recoveries represented refunds and billing adjustments secured for consumers who reported cases of alleged unfair business practices and other marketplace disputes.

“Our core mission has always been to ensure that no resident of Lagos is cheated or compromised in the marketplace.

“Over the last six years, we have brought consumer justice directly to the grassroots. Establishing eight decentralised annex offices—in areas ranging from Badagry and Ikorodu to Bariga and Ikoyi-Obalende—has fundamentally broken down the barrier between everyday citizens and legal redress,” he said.

Solebo added that the agency was engaging local government authorities to secure additional office locations ahead of 2027 to expand access to its services.

He said LASCOPA had also intensified market surveillance across the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

According to him, the agency issued 437 notices of non-compliance to retail outlets and supermarkets over alleged violations, including misleading product labels, failure to disclose essential product information and the absence of price tags.

Solebo said the enforcement drive was aimed at promoting transparency and ensuring compliance with consumer protection regulations.

“Through our zero-tolerance approach and campaigns like ‘No Price Tag, No Sales,’ we are enforcing strict compliance with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

“Retailers must understand that price transparency and product safety are legal obligations, not optional courtesies,” he said.

The general manager also disclosed that LASCOPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in Abuja on April 21, 2026, to strengthen joint enforcement, evidence sharing and coordinated market interventions.

On revenue generation, Solebo said the agency generated more than N20 million for the Lagos State Government between January and September 2026, exceeding its annual revenue target of N10 million.

He said LASCOPA would sustain unscheduled factory inspections, product safety research in collaboration with accredited laboratories and public enlightenment campaigns through radio, television and social media.

Solebo urged residents to report violations of their consumer rights through the agency’s toll-free line, 080 0005 2726.

“We will continue to hold manufacturers, service providers and retailers accountable across every corner of Lagos State,” he said.