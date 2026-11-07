Lamido of Gona confers Dujiman Gona title on JPDA DG

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Lamido of Gona has conferred the traditional title of Dujiman Gona on the Director-General of the Joint Project Development and Essential Social Services Agency (JPDA), Gombe State, Bldr. Mahmood Yusuf, PhD, in recognition of his contributions to community development and socio-economic advancement of Gona and Akko Local Government Area.

The title was conferred on Yusuf in Gombe as a mark of recognition of his commitment to public service, community development and the well-being of the people.

The conferment, according to the rationale for the honour, reflects his dedication, leadership and contributions to initiatives aimed at promoting development in Gona and Akko Local Government Area.

The recognition also underscores the role of traditional institutions in acknowledging individuals whose public service and contributions have positively impacted their communities.

Yusuf, who heads the Gombe State Government’s Joint Project Development and Essential Social Services Agency, is expected to bring the dedication and commitment associated with his public service to the responsibilities attached to the traditional title.

The honour is also expected to encourage sustained efforts towards strengthening community unity, preserving cultural values and promoting development across Gona and Akko Local Government Area.

The conferment of the Dujiman Gona title marks another milestone in Yusuf’s public service career and his relationship with the traditional institution and people of the area.