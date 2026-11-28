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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced plans to strengthen operations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line with the deployment of three new train sets comprising 24 coaches.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this while responding to service challenges and complaints by passengers using the Red Line.

Akinajo acknowledged the inconvenience caused by occasional service disruptions and operational limitations, assuring commuters that the authority was working to improve service delivery, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

According to her, the additional train sets are expected to increase the operational capacity of the Red Line, improve service frequency and accommodate more passengers.

She said LAMATA was working with its technical and operational partners to ensure the trains were deployed as quickly as practicable while addressing existing challenges across the rail network.

Akinajo appealed to commuters to remain patient, acknowledging their concerns and appreciating those who had continued to use the service despite the disruptions.

She reiterated the authority’s commitment to improving the reliability and quality of rail transportation in Lagos.