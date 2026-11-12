Lagos taskforce raids Cele, Itire, Ilasamaja, arrests 3 suspected drug peddlers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has raided suspected criminal hideouts in Cele, Itire, Ilasamaja and other parts of the state, arresting three suspected drug peddlers in an operation aimed at curbing illicit drug activities and other forms of criminality.

The operation was led by the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, who personally supervised the enforcement exercise across locations identified as hotspots for drug-related activities, public disturbances and other criminal tendencies.

During the operation at Itire, Akerele commended the whistleblower and residents for their vigilance and cooperation, saying public participation and timely intelligence-sharing were essential to identifying and dislodging criminal elements from communities.

The taskforce said the operation led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of substances, including marijuana, Colorado and Indian hemp, to adults, underage persons and street urchins around Cele Bus Stop, Itire and Ilasamaja.

It added that the activities had reportedly contributed to public disturbances, street fights, cult-related activities, youth violence and other criminal tendencies in the affected communities.

The suspects were identified as Bello Musa, 18; Abubakar Musa, 27, both of No. 23, Adebayo Street, Cele-Ijesha; and Agboola Fuad, 24, of No. 4, Sewage Street, Abaranje, Ijegun, Lagos.

According to the agency, the suspects have been arraigned before a court on three counts bordering on possession and sale of illicit drugs, inciting members of the public against officers performing lawful duties, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the case was adjourned until December 9, 2026, for further proceedings.

Akerele reiterated that active citizen participation, alongside sustained enforcement operations by the taskforce and other relevant security and regulatory agencies, remained essential to maintaining public order, environmental sanitation and lasting peace across the state.

He warned that individuals found engaging in criminal activities or violating applicable environmental laws would be made to face the full weight of the law.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Bolade, Oshodi, the taskforce chairman urged residents to take responsibility for the security of their communities by reporting suspicious activities and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

He also cautioned young people against involvement in illicit drug activities, street violence and cultism, warning that such conduct could jeopardise their future and undermine the development of their communities.

Akerele further advised residents to be careful about their associations and avoid keeping company with individuals whose activities could expose them to criminality.

He said the Lagos State Government, through the taskforce, remained committed to its zero-tolerance stance against drug peddling, environmental nuisances and criminal activities as part of efforts to build a cleaner, safer and drug-free state.