Lagos targets 2,000MW power boost by March 2027, engages 22 investors

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

​The Lagos State Government has announced plans to add 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to its power supply by March 2027, as part of ongoing regulatory reforms and private-sector partnerships aimed at ending chronic power shortages.

​Speaking at the Lagos Energy Summit 2026, themed:“Lagos Energy Evolution: Transforming the Future,” on Wednesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said reliable electricity remains critical to sustaining the state’s economic growth.

​”Manufacturers, small businesses, and households have continued to bear the burden of unreliable electricity and high energy costs.

“Our administration has been intentional about creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through improved power infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and increased private-sector participation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

​He noted that the state’s market restructuring is designed to establish clear frameworks for licensing, consumer protection, and accountability among electricity providers, while urging stakeholders to move beyond policy discussions to practical solutions.

​Providing further details on the state’s roadmap, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed that Lagos is currently engaging approximately 22 investors to close energy-sector transactions and is working with federal authorities to resolve outstanding Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) bottlenecks.

​Ogunleye added that the state’s strategy extends beyond generation to strengthening transmission and distribution networks, automating energy assets to curb electricity theft and vandalism, and promoting renewable alternatives such as solar, wind, and hydropower.

​Highlighting the scale of the deficit, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ibilola Kasunmu, revealed that Lagos, home to an estimated 22 million people with an electricity demand of about 6,000MW—currently receives less than 1,000MW from the national grid.

​She attributed the shortfall to inadequate generation, gas supply constraints, weak transmission infrastructure, and poor collection systems, noting that “the state is leveraging embedded generation, waste-to-energy projects, and a joint technical working committee with the federal government to bridge the gap.”