Lagos PDP candidate promises tax exemption for teachers, doctors

By Cynthia Alo & Kafayat Kokumo

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedeji Doherty, has promised to exempt teachers and doctors from paying taxes if elected governor, saying his administration would deploy increased federal allocations to improve healthcare, education and residents’ welfare.

Doherty made the pledge during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, where he also proposed a special tax card that would allow residents unable to afford the existing tax burden to pay N10,000 annually and enjoy subsidies on drugs and transportation.

He said his proposed policy would ensure that increased revenue accruing to the state translated into direct benefits for residents.

“When I am governor, I will definitely transfer these palliatives, these subsidies to my people. For instance, the doctors will not pay tax. For instance, the teachers will not pay tax. Those two people will not pay tax,” he said.

Explaining the proposed tax card, Doherty said residents who could not afford to pay N50,000 annually would be allowed to pay N10,000 and benefit from subsidised medication and transportation.

“Out of this N250 billion plus, I will transfer it into cards, whereby for those that cannot pay N50,000 per year in tax, I will create a card that you can pay N10,000 per year in tax, but you will get a subsidy in your drugs and you will get a subsidy in your transportation.

“This is giving money back to the people of Lagos State because I have it. Mr President has given it to me and I am giving it to you,” he said.

The PDP candidate also promised to introduce free education, arguing that the resources available to Lagos State would enable his administration to implement the policy.

He justified his proposed tax exemption for doctors by citing an alleged shortage of medical personnel in the state, claiming that Lagos had about 3,000 doctors against an estimated requirement of 15,000.

“We need close to about 15,000 doctors in Lagos State as we speak, but right now we have only about 3,000. So, if 3,000 doctors are not paying tax, please give me a break,” he said.

Doherty also promised improved welfare packages, including comfortable accommodation, discounted food and car loans, to encourage medical professionals practising abroad to return to Lagos.

“I want those experts in London, in America, in Germany, in Hungary. I want them to come back to Lagos and feel like they are even special. I will make them special, just like the teachers,” he said.

He described teachers as critical to the future of the state, stressing the need to provide them with adequate training and support to prepare children for leadership and professional responsibilities.

On his campaign activities, the governorship candidate condemned attacks on political materials, alleging that some individuals he described as area boys had pulled down his campaign posters around Oregun and the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said his Director-General had reported the incident to the police, adding that he planned to visit the Department of State Services (DSS) after the television interview.

Doherty also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms but disagreed with the manner in which the Lagos State Government was implementing the President’s agenda.

He urged state governors to ensure that residents benefited from increased federal allocations, while advocating investments in the power and manufacturing sectors to stimulate economic growth.