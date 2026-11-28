Only 26.7 per cent of patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injuries in Lagos receive medical care before reaching the hospital, a study has revealed, raising concerns over gaps in the state’s emergency response system.



The study, which examined 101 patients aged 16 to 65 who suffered moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injuries, found that the overwhelming majority arrived at the hospital without receiving formal pre-hospital medical intervention.



Presenting the findings at the 16th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Academy of Neurological Surgeons in Lagos on Thursday, a member of the Neurological Surgery Unit, Department of Surgery, Dr John Ajuzie, said the situation exposed a major weakness in Nigeria’s emergency medical response.



Ajuzie said the study, which focused on patients who presented at the hospital within 24 hours of sustaining their injuries, highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated pre-hospital care system capable of providing prompt intervention from the scene of an injury to the hospital.



The researchers found that 62.4 per cent of the patients had moderate traumatic brain injuries, while 37.6 per cent suffered severe injuries. The mean age of the patients was 39.1 years, with males accounting for the majority of the cases.



Road traffic crashes emerged as the leading cause of the injuries.



The study also found that bystanders played a major role in rescuing victims, a finding that underscored the dependence of many trauma victims on members of the public before professional emergency responders arrive.



It examined the means of transportation used to convey the patients to hospital, the time taken to access hospital care and the nature of assistance received before arrival.



The researchers subsequently assessed the patients’ outcomes at six and 12 weeks using the Glasgow Outcome Scale and observed differences in their outcomes during the follow-up period.



Ajuzie said the findings showed that the absence of timely and coordinated pre-hospital intervention could have significant implications for the survival and recovery of patients with serious traumatic brain injuries.



The study therefore called for the strengthening of emergency medical services, training of first responders and the establishment of standardised protocols for pre-hospital management of traumatic brain injury.



It also recommended closer coordination among first responders, emergency medical services and hospitals to ensure that victims receive appropriate care from the point of injury until they reach definitive medical care.



The researchers stressed that the low proportion of patients receiving pre-hospital care was a major concern, particularly given the time-sensitive nature of traumatic brain injuries.



They urged the government and relevant health authorities to prioritise the development of a coordinated emergency response system in Lagos and across Nigeria to improve survival and long-term outcomes among trauma victims.