Lagos NDC meeting attack threatens democracy — APM candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Movement (APM) in Lagos State, Prince Laja Adeoye, has condemned the attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during their town hall meeting in Lagos, describing the incident as shameful and a threat to democracy.

Adeoye said the disruption of the meeting at Classique Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, on Thursday, amounted to an infringement on the constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and freely express their political views.

He warned that the use of thugs to disrupt opposition gatherings could heighten political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adeoye said, “Nobody should be attacked for supporting a candidate of his or her choice. What happened in Lagos on Thursday was shameful and unacceptable in a democracy.”

He described the incident as particularly disturbing, noting that Lagos had traditionally been regarded as a centre of political activities where parties and candidates could canvass for support.

According to him, the attack was not merely against the NDC but also against the democratic process and Nigerians who believe in free and fair elections.

The APM candidate urged the Lagos State Police Command to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the incident, irrespective of their political affiliation or status.

He warned that failure to bring the perpetrators to justice could encourage similar attacks in other parts of the country as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adeoye also expressed concern over the safety of voters, candidates and journalists during the campaign period, recalling reports that a journalist covering the meeting was attacked and dispossessed of his working equipment.

He called on political leaders to rise above partisan interests and condemn violence, stressing that democracy could not thrive in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

The APM candidate commended the NDC supporters for maintaining their composure despite the alleged provocation, saying their conduct demonstrated commitment to democratic values.

“The supporters did not retaliate. They conducted themselves in a peaceful manner. That is the spirit we need to sustain our democracy,” he said.

He urged political parties to caution their supporters against violence and embrace issue-based campaigns rather than intimidation and thuggery.

Adeoye also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other political stakeholders to work together to guarantee a level playing field for all parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Lagos, as the country’s commercial nerve centre, should demonstrate that elections could be contested and won without violence.

He further urged the National Peace Committee and civil society organisations to intervene by encouraging political actors to embrace peaceful political engagement.

According to him, Nigerians were more concerned about finding solutions to insecurity, unemployment, rising cost of living and poor infrastructure than political violence.

Adeoye sympathised with those reportedly injured during the attack and wished them a speedy recovery, while urging the NDC to remain focused on its campaign.

“We must not allow a few disgruntled elements to derail our democracy. The 2027 election must be about ideas, not violence,” he said.

He reaffirmed the APM’s commitment to peaceful, credible and transparent elections, as well as respect for the rule of law and democratic values.