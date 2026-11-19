Photo from the Lagos-ibadan expressway gridlock. Photo credit: Sunday Dare

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, has faulted the timing of ongoing construction on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after being caught in traffic for more than five hours on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dare lamented that the congestion had left thousands of travellers stranded, forcing some to abandon their vehicles and walk long distances to their destinations.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, he questioned why the Chinese firm handling the project chose to carry out the work during peak traffic periods instead of at night when fewer vehicles use the road.

“It beats me why a Chinese Contractor would choose the busiest hours of vehicular traffic to construct the bridge and road around this exit point. Stranded cars, thousands of people trekking to get home,” he wrote.

He added, “What happened to doing construction work during the obituary hours when traffic is lean? This is unnecessary pain. It needs to be corrected.”

The traffic disruption followed the recommencement of work on a pedestrian bridge around the Aseese section of the expressway on Wednesday, affecting motorists travelling in both directions.