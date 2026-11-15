Lagos dismisses N700m billboard fee claim

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it increased billboard permit fees in the state to N700 million, describing the allegation as false and politically motivated.

The clarification follows allegations by opposition parties over an alleged increase in fees for billboard permits in Lagos, which they linked to the low visibility of some political campaign materials along major roads in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government neither owned nor operated billboards, explaining that outdoor advertising structures were controlled by private operators.

According to him, the most expensive commercial billboard in the state costs approximately N10 million monthly, with rates determined entirely by private owners rather than the government.

“The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) is only a regulator, not an operator,” Omotoso said, adding that the state remained committed to providing equal opportunities for all political parties and candidates.

Urging critics and political actors to comply with established regulations rather than spread misinformation, the commissioner outlined the statutory requirements governing outdoor advertising in the state.

He said prospective outdoor advertising practitioners were required to pay a one-off, non-refundable registration fee of N7 million to LASAA, register with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and meet other legal requirements.

Omotoso explained that all advertisements, including political campaign materials, could only be displayed on approved structures managed by registered practitioners with valid LASAA permits.

He added that such structures must comply with strict location, structural safety and environmental standards.

The commissioner further clarified that statutory permit fees paid by billboard owners to LASAA were different from commercial production and media placement charges.

He said regulatory rates were determined by the size, format and designated zone of the advertising structure.

Omotoso also disclosed that LASAA had recently conducted public sensitisation sessions to educate political parties, candidates and advertising practitioners on regulations governing election campaign advertisements.

He added that the agency would remove all campaign materials after the conclusion of election activities at no cost to the public as part of efforts to restore the state’s visual aesthetics.