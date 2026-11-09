Lagos clears Osborne Foreshore drainage project of infractions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has said its investigation found no encroachment on government drainage alignment at Abba Court, Mahogany Close, Osborne Foreshore Phase II Estate, Ikoyi, following complaints by residents against a developer.

The government also announced plans to increase its flood control management measures from 75 per cent to 90 per cent by 2027 as part of efforts to minimise flooding across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during an inspection of drainage and environmental services projects in Oregun, Ojota, Surulere and Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretaries, Office of Drainage Services, Mahmood Adegbite, and Environmental Services, Omobolaji Gaji.

The inspection came amid complaints by residents and property owners against Kenshad International Limited, led by Chief Ken Ukaoha, over alleged planning violations, construction under high-tension cables, obstruction of drainage channels and the deployment of unauthorised security personnel to intimidate residents.

Vanguard had reported on October 31, 2026, that the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and a state government delegation were kept waiting outside Abba Court for more than 30 minutes after the estate’s gates remained locked during an inspection visit.

Hamzat had expressed displeasure over the incident, assuring residents that the government would investigate their complaints and stressing that land use and physical planning were within the jurisdiction of the state government.

However, Ukaoha denied the allegations, insisting that his company neither built on a canal nor deliberately locked out the deputy governor.

He explained that the site was closed after workers were instructed to stay away following a government circular, adding that he was in London at the time and had not been notified of the official visit.

The developer also claimed to have personally funded parts of the estate’s drainage infrastructure and maintained that the project had the necessary government approvals.

He attributed the flooding in the estate to its low-lying, sand-filled terrain and undersized public drainage infrastructure rather than his property.

Speaking after inspecting the disputed location, Wahab said officials of the ministry had visited the site three times and found no encroachment on the government’s drainage alignment.

“This is our third time coming to that particular project point, and there are no encroachments.

“I was here with the Deputy Governor last weekend after leaving the sanitation; there are no encroachments on our own alignment.

“We may not have access now, but we have been here before. The drainage that is there is not in any way encroaching on our own drainage; it was done to discharge into the Simpson Channel,” he said.

The commissioner said the ministry had advised those involved not to remove the culvert installed at the site, explaining that it was necessary for safety reasons.

He also said the high-tension cables were not affected by the structure.

“You all went in there with us. There are no encroachments. Once they are non-existent, we cannot allow people to dog-whistle us to do what they want,” Wahab added.

On other locations inspected, the commissioner said the ministry intervened at the Oregun Mixed-Use Scheme following complaints by property owners that auto mechanics had occupied their land and encroached on a natural drainage route known as System One.

He said the ministry directed the mechanics to vacate the affected properties to enable the owners to regain access to their land.

In Surulere, Wahab said the ministry investigated a petition alleging that construction by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation had encroached on the right-of-way of a drainage channel.

According to him, officials conducted physical measurements in the presence of stakeholders and established that the construction had not encroached on the drainage channel.

He added that the ministry had approved a culvert for the development and confirmed during the inspection that it was constructed in accordance with the approved design.

On the state’s flood management strategy, Wahab said the government was targeting an increase in flood control measures from 75 per cent to 90 per cent by 2027.

He, however, urged residents to stop dumping refuse into drainage channels, warning that such practices could trigger severe flash flooding.