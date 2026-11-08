Lagos arrests dismissed operative for impersonation, extortion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested a former operative of the agency, identified as 36-year-old Adeyemo Olalekan, for allegedly impersonating enforcement personnel, unlawfully seizing commercial motorcycles and extorting their operators across the state.

The arrest came as the agency disclosed that another suspect, earlier arrested over similar offences, had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that Olalekan was a former staff member of the agency who was dismissed several years ago over alleged theft-related misconduct.

Despite his dismissal, he allegedly continued to pose as a Taskforce operative, conducting illegal arrests and demanding money from victims in exchange for the release of their motorcycles.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday following a tip-off received through the agency’s official hotlines.

One of his alleged victims, who became suspicious of his activities, contacted the Taskforce and subsequently discovered that he had been dismissed from the agency.

Speaking on the arrest, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, said operatives responded to the complaint and apprehended the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to extort two commercial motorcycle operators whose motorcycles he had unlawfully seized.

Akerele said the suspect had reportedly evaded arrest on several previous occasions before he was eventually apprehended.

He added that the agency had been tracking individuals involved in similar fraudulent activities following repeated complaints from members of the public.

The chairman described the impostors as criminal elements who exploit the identity and authority of the Taskforce to unlawfully apprehend motorcycle operators and demand money for the release of their motorcycles.

According to the agency, the suspect allegedly targeted brand-new Bajaj motorcycles and motorcycles with engine capacities below 200cc, particularly those operating on highways and other restricted routes.

He reportedly confessed that he disguised himself as a genuine passenger, approached unsuspecting motorcycle operators and paid their fares before identifying himself as an enforcement officer.

He would then allegedly threaten to have their motorcycles crushed unless they paid him money.

The suspect has been arraigned before a court on three counts bordering on impersonation, extortion and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned until December 16, 2026, for facts and sentencing, while the defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Akerele reiterated the agency’s determination to rid Lagos of individuals exploiting its identity to perpetrate criminal activities, warning that dismissed personnel and others involved in impersonation would be made to face the law.

In a related development, the agency said Yahaya Salami, also known as Adams, who was arrested in October over alleged impersonation and extortion, appeared in court again.

Salami pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case was adjourned until December 9, 2026. He was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Taskforce impounds 128 motorcycles

Meanwhile, the Taskforce said it had impounded 128 commercial motorcycles during a fresh enforcement operation against their activities on highways and other restricted routes.

The operation covered Festac First Gate, Apple Junction, Trade Fair, Apapa, Coconut Bus Stop and Mile 2 areas of the state.

Akerele urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities by anyone claiming to be a Taskforce operative through the agency’s official feedback channels.

“There is no more room for official recklessness or criminality in Lagos.

“Anyone found impersonating our personnel or using the name of the agency to extort members of the public will be tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.